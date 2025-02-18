WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG):Earnings: $852 million in Q4 vs. -$36 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.71 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Constellation Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $765 million or $2.44 per share for the period.Analysts projected $2.19 per share Revenue: $5.382 billion in Q4 vs. $5.796 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX