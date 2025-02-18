Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Invitation to Paratus' Q4 2024 Earnings Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim financial results for Q4 2024 on February 28, 2025, on or about 07:00 (CEST).

In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast will be held at 15:00 (CEST) on the same day. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link to register and access the live presentation:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/paratus-energy/20250228_1/

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible in the Investors section of our website: www.paratus-energy.com. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Instructions on how to submit questions will be provided at the start of the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

