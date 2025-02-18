Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Frankfurt
18.02.25
09:59 Uhr
3,580 Euro
+0,050
+1,42 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6203,68614:40
3,6403,66414:40
PR Newswire
18.02.2025 13:36 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Invitation to Paratus' Q4 2024 Earnings Call

Finanznachrichten News

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim financial results for Q4 2024 on February 28, 2025, on or about 07:00 (CEST).

In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast will be held at 15:00 (CEST) on the same day. To participate in the webcast, please use the following link to register and access the live presentation:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/paratus-energy/20250228_1/

The webcast and presentation materials will be accessible in the Investors section of our website: www.paratus-energy.com. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Instructions on how to submit questions will be provided at the start of the webcast.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/invitation-to-paratus--q4-2024-earnings-call,c4107445

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-paratus-q4-2024-earnings-call-302378851.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.