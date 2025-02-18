The Allianz stock continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in recent trading, hovering around the €327 mark and maintaining proximity to its 52-week high of €330.30. The insurance giant's shares have shown impressive momentum, reflecting a substantial recovery from their August 2024 low of €238.30. This robust performance is underpinned by strong third-quarter results, with earnings per share climbing to €6.54, marking a significant improvement from the previous year's €5.12. The company's revenue reached an impressive €42.80 billion, representing a substantial year-over-year increase of 65.12%.

Dividend Outlook Brightens

Analysts project a promising outlook for Allianz shareholders, with expected earnings per share of €25.38 for the full fiscal year 2024. The anticipated dividend payout of €16.48 per share would represent a notable increase from the previous year's €13.80, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its sustained financial performance.

Ad

Fresh Allianz information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Allianz analysis...