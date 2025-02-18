The Allianz stock continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in recent trading, hovering around the €327 mark and maintaining proximity to its 52-week high of €330.30. The insurance giant's shares have shown impressive momentum, reflecting a substantial recovery from their August 2024 low of €238.30. This robust performance is underpinned by strong third-quarter results, with earnings per share climbing to €6.54, marking a significant improvement from the previous year's €5.12. The company's revenue reached an impressive €42.80 billion, representing a substantial year-over-year increase of 65.12%.
Dividend Outlook Brightens
Analysts project a promising outlook for Allianz shareholders, with expected earnings per share of €25.38 for the full fiscal year 2024. The anticipated dividend payout of €16.48 per share would represent a notable increase from the previous year's €13.80, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its sustained financial performance.
