WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corp. (CARR), Tuesday announced that its venture group, Carrier Ventures, has agreed to invest in San Jose, CA-based ZutaCore for the development of next-gen data center cooling solutions.The company expects the partnership with ZutaCore to help tackle the cooling challenges of tomorrow's data centers, as well as ensure optimal performance and energy-efficient solutions for the customers.In the pre-market hours, Carrier Global's stock is trading at $64.77, down 0.55 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX