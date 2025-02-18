WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $293.8 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $227.5 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $1.853 billion from $1.834 billion last year.Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $293.8 Mln. vs. $227.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.853 Bln vs. $1.834 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX