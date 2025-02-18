GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Clan Esports, a GameSquare Company, Wins $1 Million Cash Prize at the Six Invitational 2025

The Six Invitational 2025 brought together 20 of the world's best Rainbow Six esports clubs who competed at the MGM Music Hall in Boston for a total prize pool of $3 million

As champion, FaZe Clan took home its largest ever Rainbow Six winnings with $1 million in prize money

FaZe Clan's winnings provide an additional, unbudgeted $1 million of high-margin revenue to GameSquare's 2025 first quarter

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), a next generation media company with roots in gaming and creator entertainment, is thrilled to announce that on February 16, 2025 its wholly owned subsidiary FaZe Clan Esports won the Six Invitational 2025 taking home $1 million in prize money, which will contribute high-margin revenue to GameSquare's 2025 first quarter.

The Six Invitational 2025 took place over the past two weeks, with the final Phase 3 taking place from February 14 - 16 in Boston, Massachusetts at the state-of-the-art MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The Phase 3 finals featured the top 20 sports clubs from around the globe who qualified to compete for a chance to win $3 million in cash prizes. The weekend event featured on-the-ground activations, demo booths, meet and greets, and cosplay - designed for both professional esports players and gaming enthusiasts alike. In the end FaZe Clan defeated Team BDS in the best of 5 series to raise the hammer and win the Six Invitational 2025 taking home $1 million in prize money.

"We are extremely excited by FaZe Clan's championship performance at the Six Invitational 2025 in Boston, which is also the team's largest ever Rainbow Six winnings," stated Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO. "Thousands of esports fans attended in person over the past weekend and more tuned in to watch the best 20 Rainbow Six teams compete. Rainbow Six is one of the most influential gaming titles as well as one of the most significant esports games that brings together the very best esports competitors. Winning the championship of the Six Invitational 2025 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the FaZe Clan team. I'd like to thank all the players at FaZe Clan Esports for their great showing, which continues FaZe Clan's position as one of the world's top esports teams."

