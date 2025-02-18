United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Announces Participation in Mines and Money Miami 2025

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," or the "Company"), (NYSE:UAMY) announces today that management is participating in Mines and Money 2025 to be held at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida on February 20th and 21st.

On behalf of the Company, Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO, will additionally participate in a Government Roundtable at Greenberg Traurig LLP on February 19th and subsequently deliver a corporate presentation on Thursday February 20, 2025. Mr. Evans will also hold specific one-on-one investor institutional meetings throughout the conference dates.

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Forward-Looking Statements:

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the?Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma," and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Contact:

United States Antimony Corp.

PO Box 540308

Dallas, TX 75354

Jonathan Miller, Vice President - IR

E-Mail:? Jmiller@usantimony.com

Phone: 406-606-4117

About Mines and Money

Mines and Money is the leading international event series connecting sophisticated investors from around the world with mining company management teams both online and in-person.

minesandmoney.com/miami

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire