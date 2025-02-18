The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Monthly Factsheet
The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 January 2025 is now available on the Company's website at:
Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_31-01-2025.pdf (huguenots.co.uk)
Waystone Administration Solutions (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
18 February 2025
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45