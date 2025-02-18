Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas' Airobotics Launches Global Demonstration Tour to Showcase Iron Drone Raider System Revolutionizing Counter-Drone Defense with AI-Enabled Interception

Dedicated demonstration team to provide live, real-world presentations to defense and security organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, targeting defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure sectors

Iron Drone Raider offers autonomous detection, tracking, and neutralization of hostile drones with AI-powered capabilities

Counter-drone market is projected to grow to $14.9 billion by 2032, reinforcing demand for innovative security solutions

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Airobotics launched a global demonstration team for the Iron Drone Raider counter-drone system. This initiative will allow customers worldwide to witness firsthand the system's advanced capabilities in intercepting and neutralizing hostile drones in real-time scenarios.

Following the successful deployment and expansion of initial purchase orders by a major military customer, the demand for the Iron Drone Raider continues to grow. With ongoing conflicts highlighting the increasing threat posed by small, hostile drones, military and homeland security agencies are actively seeking cost-effective, AI-driven solutions to counter these threats. The global demonstration tour aims to provide defense and security organizations with a live experience of the Raider's autonomous interception technology in action, highlighting its intelligent navigation and sophisticated mitigation capabilities. These demonstrations are timely considering the urgent need to create layered defenses against the threats from hostile drones.

"We believe the Iron Drone Raider represents the most advanced counter-drone technology available today, which we are now demonstrating with a growing set of target customers and partners globally," stated Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "The system is uniquely built-for-purpose with low collateral impact and reuse after successful interception. The success of our recent military deployments, coupled with increasing demand for cost-effective, automated drone defense solutions, underscores the importance of demonstrating our technology to global customers in real-world conditions. We look forward to expanding our partnerships and ensuring our technology is at the forefront of modern defense and homeland security strategies."

Expanding Global Presence & Strategic Partnerships

The demonstrations are being held in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, targeting key defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure stakeholders. By showcasing the Raider's unique AI-enabled interception capabilities, Ondas' Airobotics aims to strengthen its position as a leading provider of counter-drone solutions.

The growing threat of hostile drones is creating significant demand for security solutions such as the Iron Drone Raider. While weaponized drones are an obvious threat, other drones used for surveillance and for the smuggling of drugs and weapons are also often considered hostile. According to industry analysts, the counter-drone market, valued at approximately $1.6 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a 27.8% CAGR to reach $14.9 billion by 2032. Ondas believes that the demand for Counter-UAS solutions is accelerating, driven primarily by defense and homeland security sectors seeking protection for borders, critical infrastructure, and civilian populations.

Dedicated Demonstration Team to Showcase Iron Drone Raider

To ensure the success of the demonstration tour, Ondas' Airobotics has established a specialized demonstration team composed of experienced drone operators, engineers, and security specialists. This team will travel globally to key regions, conducting live demonstrations in realistic operational environments. The team will work closely with military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure stakeholders to demonstrate the Raider's capabilities and provide hands-on insights into its autonomous counter-drone operations.

Iron Drone Raider: Advanced Capabilities and Unique Features

The Iron Drone Raider is a fully autonomous counter-drone system designed to detect, track, and neutralize hostile drones without requiring GPS or RF jamming. Leveraging cutting-edge AI and sensor fusion technology, the Raider system autonomously launches high-speed interceptor drones to physically disable threats with minimal collateral damage. The system operates efficiently in complex environments, including urban areas and battlefield settings, ensuring seamless defense against both RF-controlled and autonomous enemy drones. Its automated docking station enables rapid deployment of multiple interceptors, allowing for continuous protection against persistent drone threats.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. via its wholly owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (OAS) specializes in designing, developing, and marketing autonomous drone solutions via its two advanced drone platforms: the Optimus System, the world's first FAA-certified small UAS (sUAS) for aerial security and data capture, and the Iron Drone Raider, a counter-drone system designed to combat hostile drones. Both platforms are highly automated, AI-powered, and capable of continuous, remote operation for critical defense, infrastructure, industrial, and government applications. American Robotics and Airobotics have achieved industry-leading regulatory milestones, including the first-ever FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations without an on-site human operator.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in defense, homeland security, public safety and other critical industrial and government security and infrastructure markets with improved connectivity, situational awareness and data collection and information processing capabilities.?

