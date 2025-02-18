ALT5 Sigma Corp: ALT5 Sigma Adds the Official $TRUMP Coin to Its Trading and Payment Platforms

ALT5 Pay Merchants can now accept $TRUMP for payments, with seamless USD or stablecoin conversion.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS), a leading fintech innovator specializing in blockchain-powered solutions, today announced that the Official $TRUMP Coin has been added to both its ALT5 Prime trading platform and to ALT5 Pay, a cutting-edge cryptocurrency payment platform designed for global merchants.

The $TRUMP Coin, launched on January 17, 2025 on the Solana blockchain, has achieved a fully diluted market capitalization of $17 billion and over $2 billion in daily trading liquidity as of February 17, 20251. By adding $TRUMP to its platforms, ALT5 Sigma is enabling a broad range of investors and businesses to engage with the coin through secure, seamless transactions.

ALT5 Pay, which provides global merchants with the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments, now includes the option for merchants to accept $TRUMP Coin. To further enhance the user experience and reduce the inherent volatility risks associated with cryptocurrency payments, merchants using ALT5 Pay can also choose to automatically convert $TRUMP transactions into USD, a stablecoin, or simply accept the $TRUMP as payment, ensuring a stable, predictable value for payments processed through the platform. This integration empowers merchants worldwide to broaden their customer base and tap into the growing number of consumers using cryptocurrency as a preferred method of payment.

"Cryptocurrency has evolved beyond speculation or simply being a store of wealth. It is increasingly being recognized for its real-world utility and as an effective medium of exchange," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma Corporation. "By adding $TRUMP to our platforms, we are reinforcing our commitment to enabling seamless crypto utility across various sectors. Whether for investors, merchants, or consumers, we are creating an ecosystem that fosters efficiency, security, and growth. ALT5 Sigma remains committed to driving the future of finance and paving the way for a world where digital assets are just as easy to use and spend as traditional money."

The addition of $TRUMP Coin also aligns with ALT5 Sigma's broader vision of bridging the gap between the traditional financial system and emerging blockchain technologies. With increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies globally, the demand for solutions that integrate digital assets into everyday transactions is growing rapidly. ALT5 Prime provides traders with advanced tools to buy, sell, and trade $TRUMP and other major digital assets with ease, while ALT5 Pay gives merchants the ability to diversify their payment acceptance options, making the transition to digital currencies as smooth as possible.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS) is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Launched in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) is a fintech company that provides next-generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." ALT5 Sigma Inc. processed over $2 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions in 2024.

ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

