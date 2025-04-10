ALT5 Sigma Corp: ALT5 Sigma Launches Crypto-as-a-Service Offering, Enabling FINRA Members, Banks, and Credit Unions to Rapidly Deploy Compliant Digital Asset Trading Capabilities

ALT5 joins the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA)

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1), a fintech specializing in turnkey, crypto-related solutions that support account opening, compliance, wealth management, payments, tokenization, and custody, today announced the launch of ALT5 Prime as the engine behind its new ALT5 Crypto-as-a-Service (ALTCaaS) offering. Designed for wealth management, retail and institutional broker-dealers, banks, and credit unions, ALTCaaS provides a turnkey, customizable, fully compliant solution to enter the digital asset space quickly and securely.

With increasing opportunities to serve both retail and institutional investors with secure, regulatory-compliant digital asset solutions, ALT5 Prime enables a complete "exchange-in-a-box" experience that integrates easily with existing client-facing brokerage platforms and post-trade processing systems. This reduces time to market and minimizes risk for financial institutions looking to launch branded crypto trading platforms, embed crypto features into their own solutions, integrate stablecoin-based payments and/or settlements, and ensure full regulatory alignment. Our comprehensive ecosystem and open architecture allow for seamless integration into existing tech stacks, offering flexible options across every part of the transaction cycle.

A Game-Changer for Monetizing Crypto Opportunities

ALT5 Prime empowers institutions and their customer ecosystems through secure, scalable crypto and stablecoin settlement infrastructure, enabling seamless operations and new revenue streams. Through its Crypto-as-a-Service model, ALT5 Prime offers:

Exchange-in-a-Box: A fully managed, turnkey solution with client-facing tools, compliance, and back-office infrastructure which is easily deployed within existing financial services environments.

Real-Time Trading & Settlement: Institutional-grade execution with deep liquidity and automated settlement features.

Stablecoin Settlement Integration: Reduces transaction costs and empowers faster settlement using regulated stablecoin infrastructure.

Compliance & Security: Built-in KYC, AML, and risk management tools, designed to support SEC and FINRA-aligned compliance requirements.

Seamless Connectivity: Robust integration via APIs and FIX protocols for flexible deployment.

Mobile Apps: Available for both Apple ® and Android platforms for on-the-go access.

White-Label Capabilities: Fully branded platform with optional front-, mid-, or back-office integration via API.

"ALT5 Prime is a market-leading and proven provider for turnkey, crypto infrastructure," said Ron Pitters, COO of ALT5 Sigma Corporation. "I first experienced the platform's capabilities as a client, delivering both retail and institutional solutions in highly regulated environments. Today, as part of the ALT5 team, I've seen how our solution continues to unlock new revenue streams, while meeting the evolving demands of clients. Just as importantly, ALT5 integrates seamlessly with existing securities platforms-both client-facing and back office. With our Crypto-as-a-Service model, broker-dealers can implement a fully functional, compliant digital asset platform without the cost and complexity of building from scratch."

ALT5 Joins SIFMA

As part of its ongoing growth, ALT5 Sigma has joined the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), the leading trade association representing U.S. broker-dealers, investment banks, and asset managers. This membership supports ALT5's mission to be a trusted provider of institutional-grade, digital asset solutions and strengthens its ability to collaborate with leading financial institutions on the adoption of crypto trading and stablecoin settlements.

ALT5 will exhibit at SIFMA's Operations Conference & Exhibition, taking place May 5-8 in Orlando, Florida. For more than 50 years, SIFMA has convened operations and technology leaders from across the capital markets to share perspectives, advance industry initiatives, and explore innovative solutions. SIFMA's broker-dealer members comprise nearly 90% of U.S. market share by revenue and 80% of financial advisors, who collectively manage $13 trillion of client assets. Its asset management members oversee more than 50% of global assets under management (AUM).

Market Demand & Growth Potential

The global stablecoin market has exceeded $200 billion in market capitalization, with $27.6 trillion in transaction volume in 2024 alone. Traditional financial institutions are increasingly adopting stablecoins to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance liquidity.

By integrating these capabilities into ALT5 Prime's Crypto-as-a-Service model, the Company is positioning itself at the forefront of digital asset settlement, enabling FINRA members to bridge traditional finance with the digital economy.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS) is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on fintech and healthcare. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Launched in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation), is a fintech company that provides next-generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." ALT5 Sigma, Inc. processed over $2 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions in 2024.

ALT5 Pay is an award-winning cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make cryptocurrency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store , from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

Through its biotech activities, the Company is focused on bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties to treat conditions that cause chronic or severe pain. Our patented product, a novel formulation of low-dose naltrexone ("JAN123"), is being initially developed for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome ("CRPS"), an indication that causes severe, chronic pain generally affecting the arms or legs. The FDA has granted Jan123 Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of CRPS. The Company is working on the separation of our biotech business that will move forward under "Alyea Therapeutics Corporation."

About SIFMA

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) is the leading trade association for broker-dealers, investment banks, and asset managers operating in the U.S. and global capital markets. SIFMA advocates for effective and resilient capital markets, fostering a strong financial industry that drives innovation and economic growth.

