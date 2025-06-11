ALT5 Sigma Corp: ALT5 Sigma to Exhibit at iFX EXPO International June 17-19, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS)(FRA:5AR1), a fintech specializing in turnkey, crypto-related solutions for institutions and merchants, is pleased to announce its participation in iFX EXPO International, taking place June 11, 2025, in Limassol, Cyprus.

ALT5 Sigma will exhibit at Booth #97 and is proud to be back for a second year at this flagship event. iFX EXPO has become the premier gathering in the online trading industry, setting a high standard for excellence.

ALT5's infrastructure powers real-time stablecoin settlement, crypto payment processing, and digital asset rails for use cases ranging from cross-border merchant payments to API-driven fintech integrations and FX and trading desks seeking digital asset exposure.

"We're excited to participate in iFX EXPO International, a premier event that brings together the brightest minds in fintech and trading. At ALT5, we're passionate about advancing digital asset integration, and this expo offers a fantastic opportunity to connect, collaborate, and showcase how our technology is helping shape the future of finance," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of ALT5 Sigma.

Built for Scale, Designed for Compliance

ALT5 delivers an API-first, custody-ready infrastructure that enables real-time settlement, stablecoin-based payments, and digital asset capabilities at scale. Used by fintechs, payment processors, FX, trading desks, and neobanks, ALT5's platform supports enterprise-grade integration, while aligning with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Whether building new rails for programmable payments or navigating compliant access to digital assets, ALT5 helps bridge traditional finance with emerging digital systems-offering tools designed for institutional-grade deployment.

Meet ALT5 Sigma at iFX EXPO International 2025

The ALT5 team, and product specialists, will be on-site for live demos, partner meetings, and ecosystem conversations throughout the event.

To connect, please reach out to info@alt5sigma.com or stop by Booth # 97 on the show floor.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech, providing next generation blockchain-powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing settlement, payment, and safe keeping of digital assets. ALT5 has been a constituent of the Russell Microcap Index since June 28, 2024.

Founded in 2018, ALT5 Sigma, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) enables the migration to a new global financial paradigm through its suite of blockchain infrastructure technologies. ALT5 Sigma, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime." The Company has processed over $5 billion USD in cryptocurrency transactions since inception.

ALT5 Pay is an award-winning cryptocurrency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make cryptocurrency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency(s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

The Company is also advancing the separation of its biotech business, which will continue under "Alyea Therapeutics Corporation." Through its biotech activities, the Company is focused on bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties to treat conditions that cause chronic or severe pain. Our patented product, a novel formulation of low-dose naltrexone (JAN123), is being initially developed for the treatment of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), an indication that causes severe, chronic pain generally affecting the arms or legs. The FDA has granted Jan123 Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of CRPS.

