Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - OptimumBank (NYSE American: OPHC) proudly announces that it has been designated as a Preferred Lender under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lenders Program (PLP). This prestigious designation, the highest recognition an SBA lender can receive, streamlines the SBA loan approval process for OptimumBank, allowing the Bank to better serve small businesses across Florida and beyond.

Under the Preferred Lenders Program, OptimumBank is now authorized to make final credit decisions on behalf of the SBA. This significantly accelerates the loan approval timeline and enhances the Bank's ability to provide flexible financing solutions to small business owners. SBA 7(a) loans, which can be used for working capital, equipment purchases, commercial real estate, and other business needs, are available in amounts up to $5 million with favorable terms and competitive interest rates.

"Achieving Preferred Lender status is a significant milestone for OptimumBank. This designation demonstrates our deep commitment to helping small businesses grow and thrive," said Tim Terry, CEO of OptimumBank. "With this enhanced capability, we can expedite the financing process, enabling entrepreneurs to seize opportunities quickly and achieve their goals."

As a community-focused financial institution, OptimumBank understands that every small business has unique financial needs. "Everyone deserves access to financing that is right for their business. Our Preferred Lender status opens up more opportunities for us to meet borrowers where they are and provide financing solutions that truly fit their circumstances," said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board of OptimumBank. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering business owners with the right tools to succeed."

Chris Tomlinson, Senior Vice President and SBA Director at OptimumBank, added, "Our SBA lending team is dedicated to understanding each client's individual goals and crafting lending solutions that align with their vision. The Preferred Lender status gives us the autonomy to approve SBA loans more efficiently, ensuring that small businesses can access the funding they need without unnecessary delays."

The SBA Preferred Lenders Program is designed for high-volume, experienced SBA lenders that have demonstrated a proven track record of success. It grants participating banks the authority to approve, close, service, and liquidate SBA-guaranteed loans, streamlining the process for business owners seeking capital.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade, and we look to capitalize on our momentum in the coming months and years ahead.

OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start and grow their businesses. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

