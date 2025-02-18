







JAKARTA, Feb 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesia Economic Summit (IES) 2025 officially opened today in Jakarta, attended by more than 1,500 participants from 48 countries. The two-day summit (Feb 18-19), organized by the Indonesian Business Council (IBC), offers a forum for 100 speakers representing policy makers, business leaders, experts, and academics.Chairman of the IBC Supervisory Board Arsjad Rasjid, said that IES 2025 focuses on two main topics, growth and prosperity, which are expected to be catalysts for real action in various sectors."We hope that IES 2025 is not just a gathering place but can be a turning point where ideas become concrete steps. We want to ensure that the discussions held at IES 2025 are able to create a significant impact in driving Indonesia's economic growth and realizing people's welfare," said Arsjad.He added that high, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth can only be achieved with strong collaboration in various sectors. IES 2025 also builds closer partnerships with the government to encourage policies that are pro-investment and pro-economic growth.IBC Chief Executive Officer Sofyan Djalil, said that IES 2025 is expected to be a momentum to strengthen the contribution of the private sector to encourage growth. This can be realized with the right public policies that can strengthen competitiveness and facilitate business and economic activities."IES 2025 will bridge business leaders, economists, and policy makers to discuss strategic steps and policies to create a public policy climate that will encourage high, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth," said Sofyan.IBC COO William Sabandar, explained that IES 2025 accommodates discussions with topics that are relevant to the economic challenges and opportunities faced by Indonesia amidst global geopolitical changes. The topics include:1. Economic priorities and strategies to achieve economic growth, which requires a strategic vision and targeted policy priorities.2. Monetary and financial policies to support high and sustainable economic growth, while balancing government spending and macroeconomic stability.3. Ensuring industrial policies that encourage growth in the manufacturing sector and increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to GDP as key to achieving sustainable economic growth.4. Ensuring that Indonesia wins in the developing trade war, through a more active and diverse global trade strategy, including trade diversification, market expansion, and improving export performance.ParagonCorp Co-founder and IBC member Salman Subakat, who was also a speaker at the industry session at IES 2025 expressed his support for IBCs initiative to encourage closer collaboration between business actors and policy makers."We need policies that can encourage the business sector, especially the manufacturing industry, because this sector plays a major role in triggering high, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth," said Salman.IES 2025 also produced concrete commitments from various parties. Several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between the government, private companies, and international institutions to support strategic projects in the fields of renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and human resource development (HRD).One of the flagship projects announced was the development of a renewable energy center in Eastern Indonesia and a vocational training program to improve the competence of the local workforce. IES 2025 is expected to be a catalyst for the creation of real steps that can accelerate Indonesia's economic growth in a sustainable and inclusive manner.For more information about IES 2025, visit the official website: https://indonesiaeconomicsummit.comAbout the Indonesia Economic Summit (IES)The Indonesia Economic Summit (IES) is an annual initiative of the Indonesia Business Council (IBC). Initiated as a high-level forum for collaboration and innovation, IES seeks to promote competitiveness, inclusive growth, and sustainable prosperity for Indonesia. This forum reflects IBC's commitment to advancing Indonesia's role in the global economic arena.About the Indonesian Business Council (IBC)The Indonesian Business Council (IBC) is an association of CEOs and business/industry leaders of leading companies in Indonesia, established in February 2023. IBC seeks to promote and strengthen Indonesia's competitiveness, encourage collaboration, and enhance the contribution of the Indonesian private sector to economic growth and prosperity, through advocacy.Media Contact:Kartika Susanti: kartika.susanti@business-council.idSource: Indonesia Economic SummitCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.