Dienstag, 18.02.2025
WKN: A3DVMC | ISIN: CA04336A1049 | Ticker-Symbol: E65
18.02.25
15:29 Uhr
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2025 15:38 Uhr
ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Announces Migration to AWS, New Sales & Marketing Initiative, and 2025 AI Innovation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / Arway Corporation (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) ("Arway" or the "Company") - ARway.ai, a leader in spatial computing and augmented reality navigation, is pleased to announce its successful migration from Liquid Web to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This strategic move enhances the platform's scalability, security, and performance, ensuring a superior experience for users and enterprise clients.

By leveraging AWS's powerful cloud infrastructure, ARway.ai will benefit from improved system reliability, reduced latency, and enhanced data security. These improvements will allow the company to seamlessly support its growing customer base and optimize real-time AI-driven navigation experiences.

New Sales & Marketing Push to Accelerate Growth

In a concerted effort to drive revenue and expand market reach, ARway.ai has partnered with Closers.io, a leading sales and marketing firm. This collaboration marks the beginning of an aggressive sales push aimed at capitalizing on ARway.ai's high-margin business model, which boasts an 85% profit margin. Closers.io will play a key role in accelerating customer acquisition and boosting enterprise adoption of ARway.ai's cutting-edge AR navigation platform. Sales are expected to grow between 50-100% in 2025, further solidifying ARway.ai's market position.

Upcoming AI Innovation Poised to Transform Events Industry

Looking ahead to 2025, ARway.ai is set to launch groundbreaking AI technology designed for the events industry. This innovation leverages the company's vast dataset to revolutionize indoor navigation and matchmaking, providing seamless wayfinding and intelligent networking solutions. By analyzing user behavior and movement patterns, ARway.ai's AI-driven system will enhance event experiences, helping attendees connect more effectively and navigate complex venues with ease.

"The transition to AWS, our renewed focus on sales expansion, and our upcoming AI innovation all underscore ARway.ai's commitment to leading the way in spatial computing," said Arway Evan Gappelberg CEO of ARway.ai. "We are confident that these strategic moves will fuel our growth and cement our position as an industry leader."

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai specializes in AR and AI-powered navigation solutions, transforming event management and venue navigation through immersive experiences.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a generative AI-powered 3D modeling company providing AR solutions for various industries, with clients including Amazon, Kohl's, and CB2. Nextech3D.ai retains a 50% ownership stake in ARway.ai. Learn more at www.nextechar.com.

About MapD

MapD is a self-serve event management platform simplifying event planning with tools for floor space sales, exhibitor services, and attendee engagement. Future updates will include a mobile app with AR wayfinding for in-person and virtual events.

Investor Relations Contact
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO & Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation, subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ARway.ai is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
