Liife, Inc. Appoints Former Amazon Healthcare Executive Elizabeth Boudreau to Advisory Board

Former Executive Advisor for U.S. Non-Profit, Federal, and Defense Customers at AWS Joins Liife to Strengthen Identification Verification Management and Fraud Prevention Efforts

Liife, Inc. , a multi-domain healthcare technology company focused on eliminating fraud and misidentification through advanced Identification Verification Management (IVM), today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Boudreau to its Advisory Board. A recognized leader in digital transformation and healthcare innovation, Boudreau brings deep expertise in cloud adoption, operational efficiency, and technology-driven solutions.

Credit: Elizabeth Boudreau



"Elizabeth's life's work, vision, and character aligns with our mission to create secure, and efficient identification solutions that are resilient against fraud - extending beyond the healthcare industry to encompass multiple domains," added Jamie Moses , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Liife, Inc.

During her eight-year tenure at Amazon Web Services (AWS), she held key leadership roles, including National Health & Human Services Leader, International Head of Healthcare Providers, and Executive Advisor for U.S. Non-Profit, Federal, and Defense Customers. She spearheaded global efforts to modernize healthcare through cloud-based technology and played a critical role in launching Amazon's first direct-to-consumer diagnostic offering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Boudreau now advises healthcare, government, and business leaders on innovation and large-scale transformation as Principal and Co-Founder of Practical Acceleration.

"Elizabeth is a great friend and colleague who I've had the fortune of working with in various capacities over the years," said Dr. Adam Glasofer , CIO of Liife, Inc. and Advisory Board Chairman. "Her addition to the Liife Advisory Board is a major step forward for the team. As Liife continues to scale, Elizabeth's expertise in healthcare transformation and technology adoption will be invaluable."

Boudreau's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Liife prepares for multi-state expansion and explores applications beyond healthcare, including law enforcement and financial services. Her leadership will play a crucial role in scaling Liife's solutions to drive widespread adoption and impact.

"I am honored to join Liife's Advisory Board and support its mission to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse in the healthcare industry," said Elizabeth Boudreau. "Their technology has the power to radically transform our current healthcare system, enhance security, and improve access for those who need it most. I look forward to contributing to their next stage of growth."

Boudreau joins a growing roster of influential leaders on Liife's Advisory Board, including Dr. Adam Glasofer , former Amazon healthcare executive, Liife's Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), and recently appointed Advisory Board Chairman. Together, they will play an integral role in shaping Liife's strategy and advancing its mission to improve Identification Verification Management (IVM) solutions in healthcare and beyond.

About Liife, Inc.

Liife Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused on reducing fraud, waste, and abuse through advanced identification verification. By leveraging state of the art technology, Liife ensures secure, real-time Identification Verification Management (IVM) that improves patient safety, reduces misidentification, and enhances operational efficiency for healthcare providers. Their multi-domain scalable solution has the potential to expand beyond healthcare, impacting industries such as law enforcement and financial services.

