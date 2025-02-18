New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Ipsos MMA, the global leader in measurement and optimization analytics, today announced the appointment of Joseph LaSala as Vice President of Marketing. The appointment comes as the company experiences record growth, following recent expansion of its analytics team and leadership appointments to support growing enterprise demand for unified planning and measurement solutions.





Joseph LaSala, Ipsos MMA Vice President of Marketing

LaSala brings over two decades of B2C, B2B and B2B2C marketing leadership experience in analytics and technology. He served as Vice President of Marketing at Analytic Partners for nearly six years, building and leading a global marketing team, and previously as Vice President of Marketing at IgnitionOne, a Dentsu spin-off, where he also built and scaled global marketing operations. Throughout his career he has played a key role in consistently helping drive commercial expansion and increased marketplace recognition at high-growth analytics and technology companies.

"Global enterprises need more than just analytics, they need trusted partners who can help them drive and validate real business growth and maximize the impact and value of their marketing and commercial investments," said LaSala. "The depth of Ipsos MMA's analytics expertise combined with its enterprise-grade technology creates a powerful foundation for transforming how organizations plan, measure and optimize their investments. With MMA's innovation and leadership in the space there is a clear opportunity to accelerate the adoption of unified measurement solutions that deliver measurable impact."

"Joe's appointment represents another significant step in our growth journey," said Pat Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "His proven track record scaling marketing operations and driving enterprise growth will help us expand our market presence and educate more organizations about the power of unified measurement's ability to drive incremental sales and support building stronger brands. Combined with our continued expansion of the MMA analytics talent and leadership team, we're positioned to reach and serve more global enterprises seeking to optimize their plans, have visibility into actioning those plans, and validate the true incrementality of all of their marketing and commercial investments."

LaSala holds an MBA in Marketing from Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business and a BA in English from Hobart College. His appointment follows Ipsos MMA's recent expansion of its global team and the addition of Sunder Muthuraman as Chief Operating Officer.

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. For more information on Ipsos MMA visit www.mma.com

