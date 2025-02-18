Integrum AB: Integrum publishes preliminary revenue, result and cash flow figures for Q3, 2024/2025

Mölndal, Sweden - February 18, 2025 -Integrum AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: INTEG B) today publishes its preliminary revenue, operating profit and cash flow figures for Q3 and May-January 24/25.

Nov-Jan Q3 May-Jan SEK thousand 2024/25 2023/24 2024/25 2023/24 Net sales, total 23 721 30 108 63 951 78 060 Growth % -21,2% 61,2% -18,1% 39,0% -US 20 082 20 255 50 344 56 953 Growth % -0,9% 28,8% -11,6% 43,4% -EMEA/APAC 3 639 9 852 13 606 21 106 Growth % -63,1% 116,4% -35,5% 77,3% Gross Margin % 81% 90% 81% 83% EBIT -7 390 340 -30 670 3 869 Cash Flow, Total -19 482 -4 962 -2 248 -13 564 Cash Balance 14 652 30 887 14 652 30 887 S1 Surgeries 44

The difference in revenue compared to the corresponding quarter last year is mainly driven by inventory buildup at distributors in EMEA/APAC previous year.

The difference in cash flow is explained equally by the negative result, increased Account Receivables and R&D investments. The negative figure is the result of low revenue in Q1 2024/25 (May - July). Long times between surgeries and cash collection meant that the low invoicing in Q1 created low inflow of cash in early Q3, which affected the cash flow negatively. More revenue and invoicing in Q3 have increased the Accounts Receivable. This increase will be financed through the Trade term financing agreement during early Q4 and will help improve the cash flow going forward.

S1 is a new Key Performance Indicator tracking the quarterly number of surgeries where the first component (S1) of the OPRA Implant System is implanted.

All amounts in this press release are preliminary and have not undergone any review by the company auditors.

The complete result for Integrum will be presented in the quarterly report for May - January 2024/25 which is published on March 3, 2025. This means that the company is still in its quiet period.

This disclosure contains information that Integrum AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 18-02-2025 17:32 CET.

For more information please contact:



Jörgen Svanström, CFO

Phone: + 46 (0) 70 734 96 60

E-mail: Jorgen.svanstrom@integrum.se

Certified Adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is Certified Adviser.

ABOUT INTEGRUM

Integrum AB is a publicly traded company (INTEG B: Nasdaq First North Growth Market) based outside of Gothenburg, Sweden, with a U.S. subsidiary in San Francisco. Since 1990, its OPRA Implant System has helped improve the quality of life for hundreds of people who are amputees by directly attaching a prosthesis to the bone and musculoskeletal system, therefore avoiding the need for a socket. Based on osseointegration, the bone-anchored implant system offers a range of benefits, including improved mobility and function, enhanced comfort, reduced pressure, a stable attachment and more. The OPRA System was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020 and is the only FDA-approved bone-anchored implant system specifically designed for use in amputees available in the U.S. Today, Integrum continues to perform research and develop custom-made medical device solutions in close collaboration with scientists and clinicians. To learn more, please visit https://integrum.se/.