Veterans Benefits Administration Awards Medical Disability Examination Services Contract to Leidos QTC Health Services

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, QTC Medical Services, operating under the brand name Leidos QTC Health Services, has been awarded a contract by the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) for performing medical disability examination services in regions 1-4.

"With more than 1 million examination cases delivered in 2024, Leidos QTC Health Services continues to drive innovation and increase program efficiency for the VBA," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health & Civil Sector president. "These veteran disability compensation and pension exams provide a vital service to those who have sacrificed so much for our nation."

Leidos QTC Health Services has supported the VBA continually since 1998, expanding services to an average of 63,000 veterans per month. Continuous innovations have generated far greater program efficiency, including infusing artificial intelligence and machine learning to augment processing.

Leidos QTC Health Services also expanded its fleet of mobile health clinics to provide better access to services for veterans in rural locations and for those who are homebound. These and other program improvements are allowing the VBA to provide smarter, more effective exam services for veterans.

Under the new short-term indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, or IDIQ, contract, Leidos will provide the exams and associated case administration services nationwide, including claimant communication, appointment scheduling, provider training, system interfaces with VBA IT systems, and medical records management. With a period of performance of one year and one optional year, the contract includes performance-based measures of exam production, average days to complete, average days pending, quality of service, and customer satisfaction evaluations.

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

