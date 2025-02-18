Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, today announced the publication of an Environmental Product Declaration validating the exceptional environmental performance of its H-UKR 0% clinker cement.

The Environmental Product Declaration transparently presents all relevant information on the environmental impact of H-UKR 0% cement clinker. The assessment covers the entire life cycle of the product, from the production of raw materials to the final product leaving the Hoffmann Green site (based on the "cradle-to-gate" principle). In compliance with the most rigorous European standards, it guarantees the reliability of the environmental information provided.

The results of this EPD confirm the outstanding performance of H-UKR 0% clinker cement, with a very low carbon footprint of 141 kgCO2eq/t, a 25% improvement on the EPD carried out in 2019 (188 kgCO2eq/t).

The improvement in the environmental performance of Hoffmann Green's solutions is the result of in-depth work across the entire production chain, thanks in particular to:

Better sourcing of raw materials and optimized logistics: Hoffmann Green carefully selects its raw materials to minimize their carbon footprint, favoring materials from the circular economy and optimizing their transport to reduce distances traveled and, consequently, associated CO2 emissions.

Hoffmann Green carefully selects its raw materials to minimize their carbon footprint, favoring materials from the circular economy and optimizing their transport to reduce distances traveled and, consequently, associated CO2 emissions. Highly energy-efficient industrial processes: ongoing optimization of production tools maximizes output while reducing energy losses. Thanks to better process control, Hoffmann Green is reducing the overall energy consumption required to manufacture its cements.

ongoing optimization of production tools maximizes output while reducing energy losses. Thanks to better process control, Hoffmann Green is reducing the overall energy consumption required to manufacture its cements. Production powered by renewable energies: Hoffmann Green's production site is equipped with a fleet of solar trackers, ensuring the production of green electricity and contributing directly to the reduction of the company's carbon footprint.

Hoffmann Green's production site is equipped with a fleet of solar trackers, ensuring the production of green electricity and contributing directly to the reduction of the company's carbon footprint. Scaled-up production generating economies of scale: Increased production volumes rationalize the use of resources and reduce the environmental impact per ton produced.

This EPD provides current and future partners with up-to-date, certified environmental data on a European scale, reinforcing the credibility and attractiveness of Hoffmann Green solutions on international markets.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The publication of this EPD confirms the environmental excellence of our 0% clinker solutions. The improvement in our environmental performance is the result of the ongoing development of our innovative technologies and the continuous optimization efforts of our teams, to which we would like to express our gratitude for their remarkable commitment. This solid performance will support ongoing discussions with potential European partners."

Stéphanie Bondoux, Director of Certification, Evaluation and Quality of Hoffmann Green, added:"We are proud of the work we have accomplished to optimize the entire production chain for our 0% clinker solutions, resulting in a significant reduction in the carbon footprint of our H-UKR cement. We aim to build on this work through continuous innovation, enabling us to offer ever more appropriate solutions for responsible, large-scale industrialized construction."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Irland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

