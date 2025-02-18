WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colorectal cancer occurs when abnormal cells in the colon or rectum grow uncontrollably, forming tumors that can spread to other parts of the body if left untreated. It is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for over 10 percent of all cancer diagnoses, according to the World Health Organization.A recent study conducted by Massachusetts General Brigham suggests that live bacteria in yogurt may help lower the risk of several diseases, including colorectal cancer.To reach this conclusion, the study analyzed data from the Nurses' Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study Trusted Source, which have followed more than 100,000 female nurses since 1976 and 51,000 male health workers since 1986.Participants in these studies regularly answered lifestyle, diet, and health-related questionnaires, including their intake of plain and flavored yogurts and other dairy products. For those diagnosed with colorectal cancer, researchers examined tissue samples for the presence of Bifidobacterium DNA, a type of beneficial gut bacteria.Of the total participants, 3,079 people developed colorectal cancer and, of these, the researchers could access Bifidobacterium data for 1,121. A total of 775 people had Bifidobacterium negative colorectal cancer, and 346 were Bifidobacterium positive colorectal cancer.'Our study provides unique evidence about the potential benefit of yogurt,' corresponding author Shuji Ogino, the program chief in Molecular Pathological Epidemiology in the Department of Pathology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said.'My lab's approach is to try to link long-term diets and other exposures to a possible key difference in tissue, such as the presence or absence of a particular species of bacteria.'Yogurt, especially varieties rich in live probiotics and calcium, is known for its digestive health benefits. Experts recommend looking for labels that mention 'live and active cultures', as these indicate the presence of beneficial probiotics that may help support a healthy gut microbiome.'This paper adds to the growing evidence that illustrates the connection between diet, the gut microbiome and the risk of colorectal cancer,' said co-author Andrew Chan, chief of the Clinical and Translational Epidemiology Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.'It provides an additional avenue for us to investigate the specific role of these factors in the risk of colorectal cancer among young people.'While more research is needed to establish a direct link between yogurt consumption and colorectal cancer prevention, this study reinforces the idea that maintaining a healthy gut microbiome through diet, particularly with probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, could play a role in reducing cancer risk.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX