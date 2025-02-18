Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer President; Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will virtually present and host 1x1 meetings in the Gabelli 35th Annual Pump, Valve Water Systems Symposiumon Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The presentation will be broadcast via webcast. The address of the webcast is Gabelli Funds 35th Annual Pump, Valve Water Symposium GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. also announced today that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer President; Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Diane McClintock, Senior Vice President FP&A and Investor Relations will participate in the 2025 Northcoast Research Water 1x1 Summit on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (London Local Time/GMT) at the Hilton London Olympia, 380 Kensington High Street, London, W14 8NL, United Kingdom.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.watts.com.

