Alpha Copper Corp. Announces Name Change to Star Copper Corp

Alpha Copper Corp. (the "Company" or "Alpha") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a directors' resolution, it will change its name from "Alpha Copper Corp." to "Star Copper Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Company expects the Name Change and a change of its ticker symbol to occur on February 21, 2025. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new trading symbol STCU commencing at market open on February 21, 2025. The Company's new CUSIP is 854937109 and its new ISIN is CA8549371091.

About Alpha Copper Corp. (CSE:ALCU)(OTCQB:ALCUF)(FWB:PP0)

Alpha Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The Company is positioned to earn a 60-per-cent interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north-central British Columbia. After the acquisition of Cavu Energy Metals, the Company has acquired 100% of the Star copper-gold porphyry project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, as well as the 100% owned Quesnel project in the middle of the Quesnel Trough, host to a number of alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits running northwest across western British Columbia. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Copper-Molybdenum Okeover project north of Powell River.

