Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Proceeds of $2,500,000

Star Copper Corp. ("Star" or the "Company") (CSE:STCU) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (see news release dated March 31, 2025 and March 3, 2025), issuing a total of 10,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.32 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for project evaluation, general working capital purposes and to satisfy existing property commitments and payables.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and a day from issuance.

An insider of the Company subscribed for a total of 200,000 Units under the Offering, which is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insider is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(a) as the Units purchased do not exceed more than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(b) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the securities distributed in the final tranche is not more than $2,500,000.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering are registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities were offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTC PINK:STCUF)(FWB:PP0)

Star Copper is focused on contributing to the green economy by finding and developing copper resource assets in stable jurisdictions. The Company is positioned to earn a 60-per-cent interest in the Indata copper-gold project located in north-central British Columbia. After the acquisition of Cavu Energy Metals, the Company has acquired 100% of the Star copper-gold porphyry project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, as well as the 100% owned Quesnel project in the middle of the Quesnel Trough, host to a number of alkalic copper-gold porphyry deposits running northwest across western British Columbia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Copper-Molybdenum Okeover project north of Powell River.

For more information visit https://starcopper.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms and completion of the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

