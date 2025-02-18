WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $340.21 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $323.90 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.Excluding items, Cadence Design Systems reported adjusted earnings of $515.67 million or $1.88 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 26.9% to $1.355 billion from $1.068 billion last year.Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $340.21 Mln. vs. $323.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.355 Bln vs. $1.068 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.46 to $1.52Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX