WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $59.8 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $96.4 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $709.4 million from $640.1 million last year.CoStar Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $59.8 Mln. vs. $96.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $709.4 Mln vs. $640.1 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX