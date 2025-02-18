Anzeige
WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
18.02.25
08:03 Uhr
27,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2025 22:38 Uhr
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Finanznachrichten News

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 184305

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/52022

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Ryan Schroeder or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



