LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY):Earnings: -$297 million in Q4 vs. $1.029 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.32 in Q4 vs. $1.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $792 million or $0.80 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.67 per share Revenue: $6.837 billion in Q4 vs. $7.529 billion in the same period last year.