WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) issued an outlook for the full year 2025.For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenues of $5.14 billion to $5.22 billion, net income per share in the range of $4.19 to $4.29 and adjusted net income per share in the range of $6.65 to $6.75.The company expects operating margin in the range of 30.25% to 31.25% and adjusted operating margin in the range of 43.25% to 44.25%.'We had a strong finish to 2024, driven by broad based strength across all our businesses,' said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. 'I'm pleased with our record year-end backlog of $6.8 billion and cRPO of $3.4 billion, and I look forward to building on that strength in 2025.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX