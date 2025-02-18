WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW):Earnings: $35 million in Q4 vs. -$181 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q4 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15 million or $0.04 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $1.782 billion in Q4 vs. $1.911 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX