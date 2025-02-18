WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sonoco Products (SON):Earnings: -$42.96 million in Q4 vs. $81.24 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.44 in Q4 vs. $0.82 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $99.67 million or $1.00 per share for the period.Analysts projected $1.20 per share Revenue: $1.363 billion in Q4 vs. $1.335 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX