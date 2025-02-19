Arcadis Strengthens Water Industry Partnership at 46th PAWD National Convention

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis is proud to announce its participation as exhibitor in the upcoming 46th Philippine Association of Water Districts (PAWD) National Convention, one of the biggest gatherings for the country's water industry. The event will run from February 26-28, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center in Bacolod City, gathering industry leaders, policy makers and innovators in the water sector.

The convention, themed "Empowering Water Districts through Digital Transformation and Governance", highlights the vital role of technological advancements-including AI, digital tools and automation-in reshaping local water district operations. Held annually, the event draws thousands of delegates nationwide for knowledge sharing through learning sessions and panel discussions that provide valuable insights into the digital future of water management.

Arcadis brings to the 46th PAWD National Convention its portfolio of successful water infrastructure projects, including desalination facilities, water treatment plants and comprehensive water supply systems. By combining global best practices with local insights, API enhances water service delivery across the Philippines, providing reliable infrastructure solutions that meet stakeholders' needs and create lasting community impact.

"Our participation in the 46th PAWD National Convention reflects our continued dedication to supporting the development of sustainable water solutions in the Philippines," says Paul M. Magbanua, Executive Director Resilience, Water Business unit at Arcadis. "We take pride in delivering projects that directly improve the quality of life in Filipino communities, and this convention provides an excellent platform to strengthen our partnerships within the industry."

Darneil Perez, Country Director at Arcadis in the Philippines adds "We believe reliable water infrastructure is fundamental to community well-being, and we're dedicated to supporting water districts in achieving this goal."

Visitors to Booth 33 will have the opportunity to connect with Arcadis' technical experts and explore successful case studies from across the Philippines. The company's specialists will discuss specific water challenges and share practical approaches, drawing from their extensive experience in implementing water infrastructure solutions.

Water district representatives and industry stakeholders are invited to visit Booth 33 to learn how Arcadis' global expertise can support local water infrastructure development and digital transformation initiatives.

