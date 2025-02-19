Royal Philips: Philips proposes new Supervisory Board appointments and reappointments, and Board of Management reappointment

Mr David Pyott to retire from Philips' Supervisory Board after his third consecutive term.

Mr Bob White proposed as new member of the Supervisory Board.

Ms Indra Nooyi and Ms Chua Sock Koong proposed for reappointment as members of the Supervisory Board.

Mr Marnix van Ginneken proposed for reappointment as member of Philips' Board of Management.



February 19, 2025





Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced proposed Supervisory Board appointments and reappointments, and a proposed Board of Management reappointment.





Mr David Pyott (British/American, 1953) will retire from Philips' Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2025. Mr Pyott joined the Supervisory Board in 2015 and has served three consecutive terms. He has been Chair of the Quality & Regulatory Committee since May 2020.





The Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2025 the appointment of Mr Bob White (American, 1962) as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Following his appointment, Mr White will succeed Mr Pyott as Chair of the Quality & Regulatory Committee.

The recommendation for this appointment is based on Mr White's extensive expertise and experience in the health technology sector, covering the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and his proven track record in driving growth and fostering innovation. Until 2024, Mr White served as Executive Vice President at Medtronic, after a successful career at GE Healthcare, IBM, and other leading health technology companies.



The Supervisory Board will propose the reappointments of Ms Indra Nooyi.



For further information, please contact:





Michael Fuchs

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 61486 9261

E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com



Dorin Danu

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com





About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.



Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

Attachments