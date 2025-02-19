BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to 143 million euros from 215 million euros in the same quarter last year. Earnings per basic share was 2.56 euros, down from 3.96 euros in the previous year.But quarterly adjusted earning per basic share was 4.05 euros up from 2.80 euros in the prior year.Revenue for the fourth quarter grew to 2.125 billion euros from 1.711 billion euros last year. Adjusted revenue was 2.195 billion euros up from 1.678 billion euros in the prior year.MTU anticipates further revenue and earnings growth in fiscal 2025.MTU now expects revenue to be between 8.7 billion euros and 8.9 billion euros in 2025. It had previously forecast between 8.3 billion euros and 8.5 billion euros, with all business areas contributing to the increase.MTU's annual adjusted EBIT is set to increase in the mid-teens percentage range as opposed to the low to mid-teens as forecast in the November 2024 guidance.Adjusted net income is likely to rise in line with adjusted EBIT in 2025. MTU again anticipates free cash flow in the low triple-digit million euro range in 2025.The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of MTU Aero Engines AG are planning to propose a dividend of 2.20 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2025. This is a 10% increase on the previous year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX