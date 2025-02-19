Sinch AB: Sinch Delivers Charging and Policy Control for Huge NXTGN Digital MVNE Stack in South African Market

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) - (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its digital Customer Communications Cloud, is pleased to provide critical real-time charging, policy control, and messaging solutions which has enabled Huge NXTGN to launch its advanced digital VNE platform.

Huge NXTGN's digital VNE platform empowers businesses in South Africa to deliver value-added digital connectivity services, enabling them to create distinctive customer experiences. The platform significantly reduces go-live time to just a few weeks, compared to the months traditionally required.

Huge NXTGN, a Johannesburg-based leader in digital and embedded communications services and part of the publicly listed Huge Group Limited's investment portfolio, is revolutionizing the Virtual Network Enabler (VNE) landscape in South Africa. By enabling businesses of all sizes-micro, mini, and large-to seamlessly launch VNO services on-demand, Huge NXTGN empowers brands to enhance their strategies while delivering greater value and a differentiated customer experience compared to existing mobile offerings.

Sinch's carrier grade cloud platform delivers scalable, fast and flexible online policy and charging for voice, data, messaging, fraud and security, and digital services solutions to meet MVNOs' requirements. Sinch also provides a range of services to help operators drive customer A2P Monetization, firewalls, analytics and reporting solutions for telecom operators with full suite of professional and managed services.

Nicklas Molin, EVP, Market Unit International at Sinch stated, "We are excited to partner with Huge NXTGN to deliver the value of communications and digital services to businesses, while protecting operators' networks & their subscribers. This collaboration delivers innovation and improved services to businesses via MVNO offering and we are dedicated to support our clients in delivering such advanced solutions and better experiences to consumers."

Jason Harmsen Chief Executive Officer, Huge NXTGN said: "Our growth strategy leverages an innovative digital enablement ecosystem that empowers brands of all sizes to seamlessly integrate and launch connectivity services aligned with their unique strategies. By lowering barriers to entry, we redefine accessibility, helping businesses transform their propositions and deliver unmatched value to customers. This ecosystem represents a game-changing approach in the South African market, making advanced digital connectivity solutions available to brands faster and more efficiently. Our partnership with Sinch underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, best-of-breed solutions that support our partners and ensure their success through innovation and exceptional customer experiences."

