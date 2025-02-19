Repsol partners with IBS Software to revolutionise logistics operations

MADRID, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Repsol , one of the world's leading global integrated energy companies, has selected IBS Software to transform its primary logistics operations across multiple locations. The partnership will see Repsol adopt IBS Software's iLogistics Control Tower solution streamlining logistics and providing an end-to-end view of the supply chain to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

The adoption of IBS Software's iLogistics Control Tower module will enable Repsol to advance its digital transformation journey. IBS Software's innovative platform delivers real-time dashboards and continuous shipment updates, functioning as a centralised communication hub for suppliers, freight forwarders, and oil and gas operators. With features like end-to-end shipment traceability and proactive alerts on supply chain events, the solution will empower Repsol to improve efficiency, collaboration, and transparency across its logistics operations.

Managing complex cargo movements from supplier sites to final delivery locations, often involving multiple transportation modes such as vessels, trucks, and aircraft, is a significant challenge for any operator in the sector. With the iLogistics Control Tower solution, Repsol can overcome these hurdles by providing a centralised platform for shipment tracking, document management, and real-time status updates against purchase orders. By integrating critical shipment data into a single source of truth, Repsol aims to achieve improved supply chain visibility, reduced manual effort, and increased logistics reliability.

Repsol's success in piloting iLogistics for its Peru operations has already delivered measurable improvements in logistics efficiency, paving the way for further deployment. The tool's ability to enhance supply chain visibility and foster collaboration among stakeholders underscores its transformative potential and was pivotal in the decision to expand its usage.

"Our partnership with Repsol showcases the capabilities of our iLogistics platform to address the unique challenges of global energy logistics," said Tarek Muradi, Regional Director at IBS Software. "Our solution will empower Repsol to achieve operational excellence and set the stage for similar innovations in the Latin American energy sector."

"At Repsol, we are committed to innovation and operational excellence in every aspect of our business. Our collaboration with IBS Software allows us to enhance the reliability and efficiency of our primary logistics, ensuring smooth and safe operations in even the most challenging environments," said Numa Torres Moneo, Logistics Manager at Repsol.

By leveraging the iLogistics Control Tower, Repsol joins a growing list of companies embracing digital transformation to drive efficiency and innovation in supply chain management. To learn more about IBS Software's iLogistics Cloud technology platform, visit www.ibsplc.com .

About Repsol

Repsol is a global multi-energy company that is capable of meeting all its customers' needs, whether at home or on the move. It employs 25,000 people in more than twenty countries and serves twenty-four million customers. Its extensive network of 4,500 service stations across Spain, Portugal, Peru and Mexico offers fuels and is incorporating alternatives such as 100% renewable fuels, electric recharging, AutoGas, and natural gas for vehicles. In addition, it is the fourth-largest electricity retailer in Spain and is building a diversified renewable generation portfolio, with an approximate installed capacity of 3,000 MW, mainly in Spain, the United States and Chile. Producing an average of 599,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Repsol boasts one of Europe's most efficient refining systems. Repsol is transforming its six industrial complexes in the Iberian Peninsula into multi-energy hubs, capable of turning a wide variety of raw materials and waste into products with a low carbon footprint such as 100% renewable fuels, which will be key to achieving its goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

