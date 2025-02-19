Ethara: TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR THE FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the countdown to the 2025 Formula 1® season underway, Ethara has officially launched ticket sales for the FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025, inviting fans to experience the thrilling season finale at Yas Marina Circuit from Friday, December 5 to Sunday, December 7, 2025.

As the ultimate race of the F1® calendar, where championships can be won or lost. Having hosted four title-deciding showdowns, including McLaren's 2024 Constructors' Championship victory, Abu Dhabi continues to be a defining moment in the Formula 1® world. With the sport celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, this milestone edition promises to be one of the most highly anticipated yet, with a packed weekend of motorsport action and world-class entertainment.

Encouraging fans to make the most of their weekend in the capital, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders will enjoy exclusive one-day access to Abu Dhabi's top attractions, including Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi, and cultural landmarks like Qasr Al Watan and Louvre Abu Dhabi, all included with their ticket

Following record-breaking attendance in 2024, where over 192,000 spectators gathered at Yas Marina Circuit, demand for 2025 tickets are already at an all-time high. Organizers have confirmed a wide range of sought-after experiences, from Grandstands to luxury experience options, offering fans the best vantage points of the 5.2 km circuit. Popular fan zones including Abu Dhabi Hill, Horizon 360, and the North and West Straight Grandstands return, providing spectacular views of the on-track battles as the Constructors' Championship could once again be decided under the Abu Dhabi lights.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara said, "Following another record-breaking Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we are excited to build on this success and welcome even more fans in 2025. With unprecedented demand already recorded, we anticipate another incredible year of world-class racing and entertainment. As one of the region's premier events, we remain committed to delivering an exceptional fan experience at Yas Marina Circuit."

Elevating the race weekend experience, Abu Dhabi GP will once again host globally renowned restaurants and luxury trackside experiences, with returning favourites such as Deck at Nine featuring Opa, Luna Lounge featuring CÉ LA VI, and collaborations with Michelin-starred restaurants including Hakkasan, Nobu, Estiatorio Milos, and more.

Beyond the track, Yasalam After-Race Concerts promises four days of unforgettable performances at Yas Island. Following a 2024 lineup featuring global icons like Eminem and Maroon 5, the unmissable weekend of music will once again deliver show-stopping entertainment to record-breaking crowds.

With Formula 1® set for one of its most competitive seasons in history, major driver moves, including Lewis Hamilton's highly anticipated switch to Ferrari, have set the stage for an intense championship battle, with the possibility of another title-deciding finale in Abu Dhabi.

As demand for tickets continues to soar, fans are encouraged to book their spots for the region's biggest racing weekend at www.abudhabigp.com.

