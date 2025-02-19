Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
19.02.2025 10:26 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cantargia to Participate in Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia") (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced that members of Cantargia's management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 11-12, 2025.

For further information, please contact
Damian Marron, Interim CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: damian.marron@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic sclerosis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Cantargia to participate in Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
