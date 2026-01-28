Anzeige
Cantargia to Participate at Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ) ("Cantargia") (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA)(STO:CANTA) today announced that members of Cantargias management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

For further information, please contact
Hilde Steineger, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Cantargia to participate at Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-to-participate-at-leerink-partners-global-healthcare-confer-1131156

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
