ACCESS Newswire
23.02.2026 09:26 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cantargia to Participate in TD Cowen's Annual Healthcare Conference

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA)(STO:CANTA) today announced that members of Cantargia's management will participate in and host 1-1 meetings at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference, March 2-4, 2026, in Boston.

For further information, please contact
Hilde Steineger, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Cantargia to participate in TD Cowen's Annual Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-to-participate-in-td-cowens-annual-healthcare-conference-1139832

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
