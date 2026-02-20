Cantargia Publishes Full Year Report 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Cantargia AB's (publ) ("Cantargia") (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA)(STO:CANTA) full year report for 2025 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

"Cantargia has completed a transformational year in a position of considerable strength. The combination of our Otsuka partnership, FDA Fast Track Designation, extended patent protection, compelling clinical data in PDAC patients with high IL1RAP expression, and the strengthening of the leadership team positions us exceptionally well as we enter 2026, a year in which we expect to move nadunolimab further towards the market", said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia.

Significant events in the fourth quarter

Dr. Wolfram Dempke was appointed Chief Medical Officer.

The analysis of overall survival results from the Phase 1b/2 TRIFOUR study evaluating nadunolimab in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), showed no difference in median overall survival (mOS) between the group treated with nadunolimab plus gemcitabine/carboplatin (GC) and the GC control group.

Significant events after the end of the period

The first patient was dosed in an externally funded investigator-initiated study at Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center in New York. The study will evaluate nadunolimab in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in up to 24 patients with colorectal cancer (CRC).

Financial information

Fourth quarter 2025

Net sales: SEK 8.0 M (0.0)

Operating results: SEK -28.4 M (-40.7)

Results after tax: SEK -32.3 M (-39.4)

Earnings per share: SEK -0.13 (-0.21)

January - December 2025

Net sales: SEK 316.7 M (0.0)

Operating results: SEK 154.1 M (-168.6)

Results after tax: SEK 147.0 M (-161.7)

Earnings per share: SEK 0.59 (-0.88)

Equity/Assets ratio: 90 (68) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 281.8 M (33.0)

The Board does not intend to propose a dividend at the Annual General Meeting

In conjunction to the report, investors, analysts, and media are invited to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 20, at 3:00 p.m. CET, where Cantargia's CEO Hilde Steineger, and CFO Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://cantargia.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q4-report-2025/dial-in.

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

