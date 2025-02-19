The facility will manufacture TrinaTracker's Vanguard series of solar trackers and smart control systems. Commercial operation is set to begin during the first quarter of this year. Smart solar tracking solutions provider TrinaTracker, a division of China's Trina Solar, has established a 3 GW manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. The factory is set to commence operations during the first quarter of this year and will specialize in manufacturing TrinaTracker's Vanguard series of solar trackers and smart control systems. A statement from the company adds the facility will operate with zero ...

