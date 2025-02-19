WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order requiring all federal agencies to submit draft regulations for White House review.There is no 'carve-out for so-called independent agencies, except for the monetary policy functions of the Federal Reserve,' the order says.The order also makes it mandatory for all agencies to consult with the White House on their priorities and strategic plans, and the White House will set their performance standards.The Office of Management and Budget will adjust the so-called independent agencies' apportionment to ensure tax dollars are spent wisely.The President and the Attorney General will interpret the law for the executive branch, instead of having separate agencies adopt conflicting interpretations.The order has many provisions that makes presidential grip tighter on all the so-called independent agencies.It says agencies like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have exercised enormous power over the American people without Presidential oversight.'These agencies issue rules and regulations that cost billions of dollars and implicate some of the most controversial policy matters, and they do so without the review of the democratically elected President,' the White House said.'They also spend American tax dollars and set priorities without consulting the President, while setting their own performance standards. Now they will no longer impose rules on the American people without oversight or accountability,' it adds.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX