Centerspace Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and Provides 2025 Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per diluted share basis, for the year ended December 31, 2024; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted Average Occupancy, Lease Rate Growth, and Resident Retention for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Per Share

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ (0.31)

$ (0.65)

$ (1.27)

$ 2.32 FFO - diluted(1)

$ 1.09

$ 1.11

$ 4.49

$ 4.27 Core FFO - diluted(1)

$ 1.21

$ 1.22

$ 4.88

$ 4.78





Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results (2)

4Q24 vs 4Q23

4Q24 vs. 3Q24

CY24 vs. CY23 Revenues

3.1 %

0.8 %

3.3 % Expenses

4.6 %

(2.7) %

2.7 % Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)

2.1 %

3.3 %

3.7 %





Three months ended

Twelve months ended Same-Store Results (2)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Weighted Average Occupancy

95.5 %

95.3 %

94.8 %

95.2 %

94.9 % New Lease Rate Growth

(3.3) %

(1.2) %

(3.4) %

0.1 %

1.8 % Renewal Lease Rate Growth

3.2 %

3.2 %

3.6 %

3.3 %

4.6 % Blended Lease Rate Growth(3)

0.4 %

1.5 %

0.2 %

1.9 %

3.3 % Retention Rate

54.5 %

58.9 %

53.1 %

56.6 %

59.0 %

(1) NOI, FFO, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation

to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" and "Non-GAAP

Financial Measures and Other Terms" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below. (2) Same-store results are updated for disposition activity. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in Supplemental

and Financial Operating Data within. (3) Blended lease rate growth is weighted by lease count.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Net Loss was $1.27 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to Net Income of $2.32 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023;





Core FFO (1) increased to $4.88 or 2.1% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.78 for the year ended December 31, 2023;





increased to $4.88 or 2.1% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.78 for the year ended December 31, 2023; Same-store year-over-year NOI (1) grew 3.7% driven by same-store revenue growth of 3.3%;





grew 3.7% driven by same-store revenue growth of 3.3%; Centerspace issued approximately 1.6 million common shares for net consideration of $112.6 million and an average price of $71.66 per share under the at-the-market offering program, compared to 87,722 of repurchases at an average price of $53.62 per share, excluding commissions The Company used the issuance proceeds to redeem all of the outstanding Series C preferred shares for $97.0 million, which had a distribution equal to 6.625%;





Continued to grow our Colorado portfolio through the acquisition of an apartment community in Denver, Colorado consisting of 129 homes for an aggregate purchase price of $54 million which was financed through the assumption of mortgage debt, issuance of common operating partnership units, and cash; and





Sold two non-core apartment communities for an aggregate sales price of $19.0 million.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2024, Centerspace had $224.6 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $212.6 million available on its lines of credit.

Dividend Distributions

Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced a quarterly distribution of $0.77 per share/unit, payable on April 8, 2025, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

2025 Financial Outlook

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2025 performance.

2025 Financial Outlook





Range for 2025

2024 Actual

Low

High Net income (loss) per Share - diluted $ (1.27)

$ (0.71)

$ (0.45) FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.49

$ 4.73

$ 4.97 Core FFO per Share - diluted $ 4.88

$ 4.86

$ 5.10

Additional assumptions:

Same-store capital expenditures of $1,125 per home to $1,175 per home

Value-add expenditures of $16.0 million to $18.0 million

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2025 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is attending the Citi Global Property CEO conference March 2-4.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://www.ir.centerspacehomes.com







Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until February 26, 2025 USA Local Number 1-404-975-4839

USA Local Number 1-929-458-6194 USA Toll Free Number 1-833-470-1428

USA Toll Free Number 1-866-813-9403 Canada Toll Free Number 1-833-950-0062





Conference Number 075110

Conference Number 939247

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December 31, 2024, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at https://www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 952-401-6600. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December 31, 2024, Centerspace owned 71 apartment communities consisting of 13,012 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Josh Klaetsch

Phone: 952-401-6600

E-mail: [email protected]

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 952-401-6600

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Centerspace