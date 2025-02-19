MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Illegal border crossings at the southern border has plummeted in January as a result of the Trump administration's crackdown, the White House says.According to the newly released data from Customs and Border Protection, 61,465 illegal aliens were apprehended at the southern border during the entire month of January, which marks a 36 percent decline from the previous month. It includes 29,116 apprehended along the border - the lowest since May 2020 - and 32,349 who were held at ports of entry.After President Donald Trump took office, apprehensions declined even more rapidly, the data shows. From January 21 through January 31, the number of U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions along the southwest border dropped 85 percent from the same period in 2024. In the 11 days after January 20, migrants apprehended at ports of entry declined by 93 percent.'This is in contrast to the results recorded during the previous administration. The average number of illegal aliens encountered at the southern border in January was 141,710. It was the result of dangerous policies that ferried illegal aliens directly into U.S. communities, where they were allowed to stay indefinitely, according to the White House.Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics for January 2025.'The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are aggressively implementing the President's Executive Orders to secure our borders. These actions have already resulted in dramatic improvements in border security,' said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner of CBP. 'The reduction in illegal aliens attempting to make entry into the U.S., compounded by a significant increase in repatriations, means that more officers and agents are now able to conduct the enforcement duties that make our border more secure and our country safer.'CBP is no longer catching and releasing illegal aliens into the U.S., but placing them in detention and expediently removed from the country.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX