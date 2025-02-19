Vodafone Automotive and PlaxidityX Join Forces to Protect Vehicles from Modern Theft Methods

Vodafone Automotive integrates cutting-edge anti-theft capabilities from PlaxidityX into its after-factory security products

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaxidityX, a world leader in automotive cyber security, today announced a partnership with Vodafone Automotive, one of the leading providers of safety and security vehicle solutions. This collaboration aims to address the rapidly growing surge of modern car theft by offering the PlaxidityX vDome anti-theft solution with Vodafone Automotive's car tracking offering.

Modern car theft methods have become a significant challenge for the entire automotive ecosystem. While traditional car theft involves breaking a window or stealing a key, today's car thieves have gone high-tech, and are able to unlock, start and steal a car in less than 30 seconds, using electronic hacking devices that can be acquired on the dark web.

Car theft is escalating into a national crisis in many countries. In Canada alone, auto theft insurance claims surpassed $1.5 billion in 2023. Similarly, the United States reported over 1 million stolen vehicles in the same year - a staggering 25% increase compared to previous years. Vehicle theft is a multi-billion-dollar crime, costing vehicle owners more than $8 billion each year. Besides the anguish for car owners, car theft also causes reputation damage to vehicle manufacturers, as well as increasing insurance premiums or even making insurance coverage difficult to obtain.

"Our mission is to innovate and make mobility safe and secure. The partnership with PlaxidityX enables us to co-develop an additional layer of protection to address the surges in modern car theft techniques," said Gion Baker, Vodafone Automotive CEO. "Leveraging PlaxidityX's industry-leading cyber security expertise and knowledge, the vDome solution tackles these modern theft challenges head-on, and is a great fit with our existing product offerings."

PlaxidityX vDome software has been integrated into Vodafone Automotive's anti-theft and after-theft management solutions. vDome is a patented, AI-powered prevention solution that proactively detects and neutralizes malicious theft attempts in real-time. vDome identifies unauthorized activities on the vehicle network that indicate an attempt to steal the car, and then triggers a theft prevention action. Such unauthorized activities may include, for example, electronic manipulations to unlock the doors and start the engine.

"Our vision is to ensure that every journey is both safe and worry-free," said Ronen Smoly, PlaxidityX CEO. "The escalating wave of modern auto theft isn't just a security threat - it's a massive financial strain on car owners, manufacturers, and insurers. By combining vDome's advanced anti-theft capabilities with Vodafone Automotive's advanced solutions, we're securing vehicles against sophisticated threats as well as restoring peace of mind and a safe travel experience."

About Vodafone Automotive

Vodafone Automotive, part of Vodafone Business, is a global leader in in-car telematics and vehicle safety services. Operating in 54 countries, it provides cutting-edge solutions such as emergency calls, stolen vehicle recovery, usage-based services, and driving behavior scoring for insurance companies, as well as comprehensive fleet management solutions.

In 2025, Vodafone Automotive will celebrate 50 years of experience in security, safety, and data management, which enables it to offer enriched data insights and analytics for mobility stakeholders. Its vehicle components, from hardware design and manufacture to network and telematics architecture, are developed and delivered in Varese, Italy. The 24/7 security and safety service infrastructure, consisting of Secure Operating Centers (SOC), covers over 50 markets globally.

About PlaxidityX

PlaxidityX (formerly named Argus Cyber Security Ltd.) is a global leader in mobility cyber security, providing DevSecOps, vehicle protection and fleet protection technologies and services for automotive and mobility manufacturers. PlaxidityX's solutions ensure that vehicle components, networks, and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

PlaxidityX's innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 80 granted and pending patents. Founded in 2014, PlaxidityX is headquartered in Israel, with a global footprint in USA, Germany, France, Japan, Korea, Poland and India.

