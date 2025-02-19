WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL):Earnings: -$214.50 million in Q4 vs. $187.08 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.22 in Q4 vs. $3.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $136.61 million or $2.66 per share for the period.Analysts projected $2.53 per share Revenue: $1.002 billion in Q4 vs. $1.013 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX