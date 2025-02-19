WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $101.9 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $48.2 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $101.9 Mln. vs. $48.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.24 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX