WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Etsy Inc (ETSY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $129.91 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $83.27 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $852.16 million from $842.32 million last year.Etsy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $129.91 Mln. vs. $83.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $852.16 Mln vs. $842.32 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX