Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQB: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2025 TSX Venture 50 list. The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top fifty performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") over the prior year.

Magna is a growth-focused, copper and nickel mining company based in Sudbury, one of the longest established and prolific mining centres in North America.

Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna Mining Inc. stated, "To earn a ranking on the 2025 TSX Venture 50 list is an incredible achievement in such a highly competitive space. Our business plan was conceived almost a decade ago, and it has taken many years of hard work, dedication and commitment by our team to get to where we are today as a company. We are both incredibly proud and honoured to receive this recognition from the TSXV."

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's current assets are the past producing Shakespeare and Crean Hill Mines. The Shakespeare Mine is a feasibility stage project which has major permits for the construction of a 4,500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Crean Hill is a past producing nickel, copper and PGM mine with a preliminary economic assessment technical report dated November 1, 2024. Additional information about the Corporation is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Corporation's website (www.magnamining.com).

